[Podcast] The start of modern Sino-Japanese relations

Kaiser Kuo
China Stories
Senzaimaru - Alex Santafe
Illustration by Alex Santafé

Prior to 1862, there had been no formal relations between China and Japan since the 1500s. When Japan sent a delegation to stay in Shanghai for two months, the encounter between cultures was nearly as stark as the first encounters between Westerners and China.

Read the article by James Carter: https://supchina.com/2021/08/11/the-start-of-modern-sino-japanese-relations/

Narrated by John Darwin Van Fleet.

