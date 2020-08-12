The state of China’s luxury market, with Chloé Reuter

Today’s episode features Chloé Reuter, founding partner of Gusto Luxe, to share findings from its new report on the state of China’s luxury market along with some of her personal observations about Shanghai’s luxury community.
Some of the ideas discussed include:
- “Revenge spending” — a concept born from pent-up demand for luxury products during the pandemic. How are luxury consumers spending their money?
- An increasingly popular idea in China that health is the new wealth.
- Why COVID-19 has made sustainability a greater concern among high-net-worth individuals.
- The hottest domestic travel destinations for luxury consumers.
- Christian Dior’s take on the ecommerce livestreaming trend.
Guest: Chloé Reuter
LinkedIn | Email: chloe.reuter@gusto-luxe.com
Host: Lauren Hallanan
To learn more about marketing in China, sign up for Lauren’s newsletter: The China Marketing Update.