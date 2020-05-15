The testimony of resilient women: Lan Yan on her mother, her family, and the Cultural Revolution

Image credit: Pan Shiyi

Lan Yan is the vice chairman of investment banking at Lazard and the chairman and CEO of Lazard Greater China. She recently authored the book The House of Yan: A Family at the Heart of a Century in Chinese History. In this episode, Yan shares her story as a young woman growing up during the Cultural Revolution, managing cultural expectations and personal aspirations, and the importance of her mother as an inspirational female figure in her life.

