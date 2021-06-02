The truth about vocabulary

Language is words, so learn enough words and you’ll be fluent, right? As a sophisticated learner, you know it’s not that simple. In this episode, we discuss the subtleties of vocabulary learning, how it is (and isn’t) like Legos, what “high-frequency” means, and how to apply all of this to your studies.
The guest interview is with Mischa Wilmers from England. For all of you who wanted to learn Chinese during lockdown, Mischa did it and shares how he achieved proficiency with little interaction with others.
Links from the episode:
- YCLC Episode #13: The four keys to learning Chinese you need to know
- Vocabulary as puzzle pieces (Sinosplice article)
- Great Expectations: Part 1 (Chinese graded reader)
- SUBTLEX-CH (movie subtitle corpus project)
- Scientists find ‘missing link’ behind first human languages
- Why I’m a fan of Chinese graded readers, by Mischa Wilmers
