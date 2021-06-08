The U.S. Congress and economic relations with China

Christopher Marquis
China Corner Office

This week on China Corner Office, Chris Marquis talks with Anna Ashton, the vice president of government affairs at the US-China Business Council, and Jon Gold, the vice president of supply chain and customs policy at the National Retail Federation. The podcast focuses on details of current and future legislation under discussion in the U.S. Congress and the potential economic consequences, both to China and the United States. In particular, they discuss implications of the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act (USICA) of 2021, its constituent Endless Frontier and CHIPS for America Acts, and, more generally, the rising focus of state intervention in the U.S. economy.

Christopher Marquis is the Samuel C. Johnson Professor in Sustainable Global Enterprise at Cornell University. His teaching and research are focused on business and entrepreneurship in China. Read more

