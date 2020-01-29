Three key China marketing trends for 2020 with Qumin founder Arnold Ma

This week’s guest is Arnold Ma, the founder of Qumin, a Chinese digital marketing agency with a mission to open the world to China, specializing in Chinese creative branding and marketing.

In this episode, Lauren speaks with Arnold about what he sees as some of the biggest trends that could shake up the marketing industry this year in China.

What to look for:

Content-led platforms, like TikTok, could potentially overtake network-led platforms like Twitter, Weibo, and Facebook.

Influencers becoming creators.

The concept of Xiàchén 下沉, which implies a greater need for brands to market to consumers outside of first-tier cities in China.

