Tips and tricks for typing Chinese

You’ve got the basics down. Sounds like you’re ready to type Chinese! John and Jared talk about how Chinese input methods work and, for the more advanced learners, teach you tips and tricks to make Chinese input less painful and time-consuming. 

Interview is with Suzy Williams who learned Chinese fully immersed in Taiwan while serving as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. 

Links from the episode:

  • Chinese Input Methods (Hacking Chinese)
  • Mandarin Companion graded readers are now available as add-ons in Pleco
  • Zhihu (知乎), Chinese Q&A site (best to find articles via Google searches)

Because his tolerance for pain is so high, after learning Chinese, John went on to study linguistics at a graduate level entirely in Chinese. Today John is knee-deep in learning Chinese and since started Mandarin Companion, AllSet Learning, Sinosplice.com, the Chinese Grammar Wiki, and co-hosts the You Can Learn Chinese Podcast.

Jared learned Chinese on the streets of Shanghai after up and moving his family to China. He co-founded Mandarin Companion and is host of the You Can Learn Chinese podcast. He has started a number of businesses, got an MBA, published 17 books (and counting), and delivered 2 babies.

