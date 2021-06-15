Tips and tricks for typing Chinese

You’ve got the basics down. Sounds like you’re ready to type Chinese! John and Jared talk about how Chinese input methods work and, for the more advanced learners, teach you tips and tricks to make Chinese input less painful and time-consuming.
Interview is with Suzy Williams who learned Chinese fully immersed in Taiwan while serving as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Links from the episode:
- Chinese Input Methods (Hacking Chinese)
- Mandarin Companion graded readers are now available as add-ons in Pleco
- Zhihu (知乎), Chinese Q&A site (best to find articles via Google searches)
- Hack Chinese Flashcard platform
