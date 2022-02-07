Tones: Answers to questions you didn’t know to ask

John Pasden and Jared Turner
You Can Learn Chinese

Do native speakers know the tones? How well do you need to know tones to listen or speak? Jared and John delve into these and other questions with answers that might surprise you! You’ll come away with a longer-term strategy for learning tones, even if you’re as tone-deaf as John once was.

Interview is with Daniel Nalesnik, who, due to a fluke scheduling error, took a Chinese class, fell in love with the language, quit his job, and ended up in China studying full time.

Links from the episode:

Because his tolerance for pain is so high, after learning Chinese, John went on to study linguistics at a graduate level entirely in Chinese. Today John is knee-deep in learning Chinese and since started Mandarin Companion, AllSet Learning, Sinosplice.com, the Chinese Grammar Wiki, and co-hosts the You Can Learn Chinese Podcast.

Jared learned Chinese on the streets of Shanghai after up and moving his family to China. He co-founded Mandarin Companion and is host of the You Can Learn Chinese podcast. He has started a number of businesses, got an MBA, published 17 books (and counting), and delivered 2 babies.

