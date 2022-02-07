Tones: Answers to questions you didn’t know to ask

Do native speakers know the tones? How well do you need to know tones to listen or speak? Jared and John delve into these and other questions with answers that might surprise you! You’ll come away with a longer-term strategy for learning tones, even if you’re as tone-deaf as John once was.
Interview is with Daniel Nalesnik, who, due to a fluke scheduling error, took a Chinese class, fell in love with the language, quit his job, and ended up in China studying full time.
Links from the episode:
- Chinese Pronunciation Wiki by AllSet Learning
- Hack Chinese flashcard platform