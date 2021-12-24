Top 10 Stories of 2021

John and Jared have pulled the best stories out of all of the guest interviews of 2021. Get ready to laugh, reflect, and be inspired as we look back on the year.
Links from the episode:
- #70 Reading the News: Do’s and Don’ts
- #60 How Chinese Food Can Help Your Chinese
- #59 Bridging to Breakthrough and Abigail Washburn
- #55 Flashcards, spaced repetition software, and building proficiency
- #56 When Should You Start Learning Characters?
- #69 The rivalry: Beijing vs. Shanghai
- #74 Improving your listening skills (Part 2 of 2)
- #73 Improving your listening skills (Part 1 of 2)
- #65 Going all the way: Graduate studies in Chinese
- #68 Why is Chinese so damn hard?
- #72 The Truth about Chinese subtitles