Top 10 Stories of 2021

Podcast

Play episode:

John Pasden and Jared Turner
You Can Learn Chinese

John and Jared have pulled the best stories out of all of the guest interviews of 2021. Get ready to laugh, reflect, and be inspired as we look back on the year.

Links from the episode:

Because his tolerance for pain is so high, after learning Chinese, John went on to study linguistics at a graduate level entirely in Chinese. Today John is knee-deep in learning Chinese and since started Mandarin Companion, AllSet Learning, Sinosplice.com, the Chinese Grammar Wiki, and co-hosts the You Can Learn Chinese Podcast.

Jared learned Chinese on the streets of Shanghai after up and moving his family to China. He co-founded Mandarin Companion and is host of the You Can Learn Chinese podcast. He has started a number of businesses, got an MBA, published 17 books (and counting), and delivered 2 babies.

Suggested for you

Sinica

The investigative team from MIT Technology Review that found major flaws with the DoJ’s China Initiative

Kaiser Kuo
China Sports Insider Podcast

The NHL pulls out of the Olympics, and Coach Grignard on tennis in China

Mark Dreyer

Doing e-Commerce in China: What international brands can learn, with Frank Lavin

Chris Marquis

The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 189

Kaiser Kuo

[Podcast] Donglin movement: Morality and repression in imperial China

James Carter

[Podcast] Bad news, Beijing kids: Tutoring is back, and it’s free for everybody

Jiayun Feng