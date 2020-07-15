Although Chinese consumers are known for their love of online shopping, offline events remain an important part of brands’ marketing mix, allowing consumers to immerse themselves in the brand and experience it with all of their senses. What’s more, attending the latest pop-ups and exhibitions is a major form of social proof for China’s young consumers.
Despite the importance of offline events, they are not something that the podcast has discussed in depth. Today’s guest is Ryan Whelan, the founder of event marketing agency Pennyfields, to share his top tips for executing offline events in China.
Host: Lauren Hallanan
Website | LinkedIn | WeChat: H1212118514
Check out Lauren’s book: Digital China: Working with Bloggers, Influencers and KOLs.
To learn more about marketing in China, sign up for Lauren’s newsletter: The China Marketing Update.