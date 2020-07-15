Top tips for executing offline events in China

China Marketing Podcast

Play episode:

Lauren Hallanan

Although Chinese consumers are known for their love of online shopping, offline events remain an important part of brands’ marketing mix, allowing consumers to immerse themselves in the brand and experience it with all of their senses. What’s more, attending the latest pop-ups and exhibitions is a major form of social proof for China’s young consumers.

Despite the importance of offline events, they are not something that the podcast has discussed in depth. Today’s guest is Ryan Whelan, the founder of event marketing agency Pennyfields, to share his top tips for executing offline events in China.

The episode covers a wide range of topics, including:

  • Costs
  • Production quality
  • Timelines
  • Restrictions and regulations
  • Common issues when dealing with VIP guests
  • Working with Chinese press, WeMedia, and KOLs 

And more!

Guest: Ryan Whelan

Website | LinkedIn

Host: Lauren Hallanan

Website | LinkedIn | WeChat: H1212118514

Check out Lauren’s book: Digital China: Working with Bloggers, Influencers and KOLs.

To learn more about marketing in China, sign up for Lauren’s newsletter: The China Marketing Update.

Suggested for you

Caixin

The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 123

Kaiser Kuo
The China in Africa Podcast

Nigeria’s future railway engineers are being trained in China

Eric Olander and Cobus van Staden

Izzy Niu on storytelling and conditional belongingness

Joanna Chiu

COVID-19 is changing the China-Africa wildlife trade

Eric Olander and Cobus van Staden

Standoff in Ladakh: Ananth Krishnan on the China-India border conflict

Kaiser Kuo

The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 122

Kaiser Kuo