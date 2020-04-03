Julia Voo is the research director for the Harvard Kennedy School’s Belfer Center’s new China Cyber Policy Initiative. In this episode, Julia and NüVoices board member Cindy Gao talk about China’s increased efforts to influence international technical standards, updates and challenges of the Digital Silk Road, how her Track II diplomatic work with the China Institute for International Strategic Studies contributes to mitigating cyber confrontation between the U.S. and China, and her time in Beijing as the head of the local Young China Watchers chapter, supporting a more diverse group of aspiring China experts.
U.S.-China cyber competition and cooperation with Julia Voo
Joanna ChiuApril 3, 2020
Share
Joanna Chiu
Joanna Chiu has centered her writing on difficult issues facing modern China. After working as a correspondent based out of Hong Kong and Beijing, Joanna is now managing editor of Star Vancouver, the West Coast bureau of the Toronto Star. Her personal focus is on amplifying women’s voices and strengthening the network and community of women working in fields relating to China. She serves as chair of NüVoices, an editorial collective that celebrates, supports and publishes the diverse creative work of self-identified women working on the subject of China (broadly defined). Websites: www.joannachiu.com and www.nuvoices.com
Related articles
Editor’s note for Friday, April 3, 2020Jeremy Goldkorn April 3, 2020
Week in Review: April 3, 2020The editors April 3, 2020
Links for Friday, April 3, 2020The editors April 3, 2020
Sinica Podcast Network updates for April 3, 2020The editors April 3, 2020
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Leave a Reply