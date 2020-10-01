U.S.-China relations in 2020 with Susan Shirk

Podcast

Play episode:

Kaiser Kuo
Sinica

This podcast was recorded as part of the 2020 SupChina Women’s Conference on September 9, 2020. 

Susan Shirk, chair and research professor of the 21st Century China Center at the School of Global Policy and Strategy at University of California, San Diego, is on Sinica this week. Jeremy, Kaiser, and Susan take a broad look at the bilateral relationship as the U.S. inches toward a presidential election in November.

Recommendations:

Jeremy: I’m doomsday prepping for the end of democracy by Farhad Manjoo, and We don’t know how to warn you any harder. America is dying., by Umair Haque.

Susan: The Warmth of Other Suns: The Epic Story of America’s Great Migration, by Isabel Wilkerson and The Yellow House: A Memoir by Sarah M. Broom. 

Kaiser: Is Russian meddling as dangerous as we think?, by Joshua Yaffa and How my mother and I became Chinese propaganda by Jiayang Fan.

Kaiser Kuo is co-founder of the Sinica Podcast and editor-at-large of SupChina. Read more
Twitter
Facebook

Suggested for you

The China in Africa Podcast

QZ Africa editor Yinka Adegoke on the current state of China-Africa relations

Eric Olander and Cobus van Staden
Middle Earth — China's cultural industry podcast

#41 Light art in China

Aladin Farré

The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 132

Kaiser Kuo

Online vitriol and identity with The New Yorker’s Jiayang Fan

Kaiser Kuo

What’s next for Hollywood and China after ‘Mulan’ flop?

NüVoices

#40 The ‘Mulan’ debacle

Aladin Farré