U.S.-China relations: The rock, the hard place, and those in between

Zhàoyīn Féng 冯兆音 is a bilingual journalist based in Washington, D.C., where she reports on U.S.-China relations for the BBC World Service. In this timely conversation, Zhaoyin and Cindy discuss the escalating tit-for-tat tactics that the two countries are deploying, the uncertain futures of journalists and exchange students caught in the middle, Chinese reactions to the recent U.S. elections, and the often-ignored and increasingly diverse Asian-American electorate.
Zhaoyin will be moderating U.S. Perspectives in Chinese, a Chinese-language event hosted by the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations on November 16, 2020. You can sign up here.
Recommendations:
Cindy: The documentary festival DOC NYC, and the movie Our Time Machine 时光机 (2019).
Zhaoyin: The popular Chinese-language podcast Storyfm; the Chinese-language long-form reading platform 谷雨办公室 (Guyu Workshop); the movie Boys State, available on Apple TV+; and the book Out of Mao’s Shadow: The Struggle for the Soul of a New China, by Philip P. Pan.