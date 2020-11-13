U.S.-China relations: The rock, the hard place, and those in between

Zhàoyīn Féng 冯兆音 is a bilingual journalist based in Washington, D.C., where she reports on U.S.-China relations for the BBC World Service. In this timely conversation, Zhaoyin and Cindy discuss the escalating tit-for-tat tactics that the two countries are deploying, the uncertain futures of journalists and exchange students caught in the middle, Chinese reactions to the recent U.S. elections, and the often-ignored and increasingly diverse Asian-American electorate.

Zhaoyin will be moderating U.S. Perspectives in Chinese, a Chinese-language event hosted by the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations on November 16, 2020. You can sign up here.

Recommendations:

Cindy: The documentary festival DOC NYC, and the movie Our Time Machine 时光机 (2019).

Zhaoyin: The popular Chinese-language podcast Storyfm; the Chinese-language long-form reading platform 谷雨办公室 (Guyu Workshop); the movie Boys State, available on Apple TV+; and the book Out of Mao’s Shadow: The Struggle for the Soul of a New China, by Philip P. Pan.

NüVoices is an international editorial collective gathering veteran and emerging writers, journalists, translators, and artists to celebrate and support the diverse creative work of self-identified women working on the subject of China.
