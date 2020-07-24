U.S.-China rivalry in the Red Sea

The Red Sea is emerging as a potential focal point in the increasingly tense U.S.-China relationship. Both countries have military outposts in the tiny country of Djibouti and expanding geopolitical interests in one of the world’s most volatile regions.
Brookings Institution nonresident fellow Zach Vertin joins Eric and Cobus this week to discuss his recently published paper, “Great power rivalry in the Red Sea,” and how he thinks U.S. policymakers should respond to the burgeoning political and military challenges from China.