U.S.-China rivalry in the Red Sea

The China in Africa Podcast

Play episode:

Eric Olander and Cobus van Staden

The Red Sea is emerging as a potential focal point in the increasingly tense U.S.-China relationship. Both countries have military outposts in the tiny country of Djibouti and expanding geopolitical interests in one of the world’s most volatile regions.

Brookings Institution nonresident fellow Zach Vertin joins Eric and Cobus this week to discuss his recently published paper, “Great power rivalry in the Red Sea,” and how he thinks U.S. policymakers should respond to the burgeoning political and military challenges from China.

Suggested for you

Sinica

‘Superpower Showdown’: A conversation with authors Bob Davis and Lingling Wei

Kaiser Kuo
China Marketing Podcast

The China Marketing Pulse: July edition

Lauren Hallanan

The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 124

Kaiser Kuo

Africa Week 2020 in Beijing

Eric Olander and Cobus van Staden

Ep. 70: Livestreaming ecommerce with Lauren Hallanan

Rui Ma and Ying-Ying Lu

Building the future of the China-Africa partnership

Juliana Batista