U.S. midterm elections and China policy with Rory Murphy

Podcast

Play episode:

Chris Marquis
China Corner Office

Today on China Corner Office, Chris Marquis talks to Rory Murphy, vice president of government affairs at the U.S.-China Business Council (USCBC) to discuss a recent report on the implications of the U.S. midterm elections for U.S.-China trade relations. Topics discussed include recent policy initiatives such as the CHIPS Act, the National Critical Capabilities Defense Act, and the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act. These acts reflect both convergence and divergence between the attitudes of the Democrats and the Republicans on China, as well as within the parties themselves. Also discussed are midterm election campaign strategies and the rhetoric on China in campaigns, specifically in the states of Pennsylvania and Ohio. A final topic is the implications for US-China business relations if Republicans take charge of the House and the Senate.

A transcript of this conversation is available on SupChina.com.

Suggested for you

China Stories

[Podcast] Five classics that defined celebrated screenwriter Ni Kuang

Zhao Yuanyuan
Caixin

The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 210

Kaiser Kuo

A rude awakening: Chinese norms and niceties

John Pasden

[Podcast] July 5, 2009: The riots that changed everything in Xinjiang

James Carter

[Podcast] The global semiconductor industry is interconnected, like it or not

Phoebe Boswall

Fighting back: Exploring China’s self-defense scene

Mark Dreyer