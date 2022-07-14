U.S. midterm elections and China policy with Rory Murphy

Today on China Corner Office, Chris Marquis talks to Rory Murphy, vice president of government affairs at the U.S.-China Business Council (USCBC) to discuss a recent report on the implications of the U.S. midterm elections for U.S.-China trade relations. Topics discussed include recent policy initiatives such as the CHIPS Act, the National Critical Capabilities Defense Act, and the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act. These acts reflect both convergence and divergence between the attitudes of the Democrats and the Republicans on China, as well as within the parties themselves. Also discussed are midterm election campaign strategies and the rhetoric on China in campaigns, specifically in the states of Pennsylvania and Ohio. A final topic is the implications for US-China business relations if Republicans take charge of the House and the Senate.
A transcript of this conversation is available on SupChina.com.