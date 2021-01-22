U.S.-Taiwan relations: From Trump to Biden

On January 9, former secretary of state Mike Pompeo announced that the United States would eliminate self-imposed restrictions on exchanges between American and Taiwanese officials. Reactions have been mixed, with some saying a change in policy on Taiwan was overdue, while others warning that the timing of the announcement in the last days of the Trump administration means Taiwan will bear the brunt of Beijing’s fury. Experts Margaret Lewis and Jessica Drun — both currently in Taipei — join NüVoices podcast host Joanna Chiu to explore this historic moment.
Recommendations:
- Why Taiwan Matters: Small Island, Global Powerhouse, by Shelley Rigger.
- The Legislative Intent of the Taiwan Relations Act: A Dilemma Wrapped in an Enigma, by Lester L. Wolff.
- Toward a stronger U.S.-Taiwan relationship, by Bonnie S. Glaser.
- Pompeo’s 11th hour change in Taiwan policy does Taipei no favors, by Michael J. Green, Bonnie S. Glaser, and Richard Bush.
- Frozen Garlic, a blog by Nathan Batto.
- Ghost Island Media, a Taiwan-based podcast network.