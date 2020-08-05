Understanding Pinduoduo’s evolution, with Ada Yang

Pinduoduo is one of China’s largest ecommerce platforms and an industry leader that helped popularize the concept of social commerce in China. Yet while it initially became famous for its wildly popular group-buying feature, Pinduoduo has since evolved into much more than just a group-buying platform.
In this episode, Ada Yang, head of social community at Pinduoduo, gives us an overview of the platform, and then shares several of its features and initiatives you may not have heard of, such as:
- A virtual farming game, where users can earn real fruit sent to their home for free.
- Pinduoduo’s livestreaming service and how the company is iterating on its newfound popularity during the pandemic.
- A “New Brand Initiative” that leverages user data to help factories that have been hit hard by COVID-19 and the negative geopolitical situation to create entirely new brands aimed at the domestic market, guiding them through product development, branding, and marketing.
Guest: Ada Yang
Host: Lauren Hallanan
