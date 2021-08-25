This week on China Corner Office, Chris Marquis has an in-depth discussion with Craig Allen, president of the US-China Business Council about the USCBC’s just-released member survey. They discuss how while U.S.-China tensions are the top concern for American companies, and geopolitical and policy challenges are dampening optimism, virtually all surveyed companies remain profitable in China, and almost half have plans to increase resource commitments in China over the next year. Another important aspect of the discussion was Craig’s detailed portrayal of how the Chinese government continues to skew the playing field to favor Chinese firms in areas such as industrial policy, intellectual property, standards-setting, and government procurement.
U.S.-China business outlook for 2022 and beyond
