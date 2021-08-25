U.S.-China business outlook for 2022 and beyond

Podcast

Play episode:

Christopher Marquis
China Corner Office

This week on China Corner Office, Chris Marquis has an in-depth discussion with Craig Allen, president of the US-China Business Council about the USCBC’s just-released member survey. They discuss how while U.S.-China tensions are the top concern for American companies, and geopolitical and policy challenges are dampening optimism, virtually all surveyed companies remain profitable in China, and almost half have plans to increase resource commitments in China over the next year. Another important aspect of the discussion was Craig’s detailed portrayal of how the Chinese government continues to skew the playing field to favor Chinese firms in areas such as industrial policy, intellectual property, standards-setting, and government procurement.

Christopher Marquis is the Samuel C. Johnson Professor in Sustainable Global Enterprise at Cornell University. His teaching and research are focused on business and entrepreneurship in China. Read more

Suggested for you

Caixin

The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 174

Kaiser Kuo
You Can Learn Chinese

The rivalry: Beijing vs. Shanghai

John Pasden
Senzaimaru - Alex Santafe

[Podcast] The start of modern Sino-Japanese relations

Kaiser Kuo

Decoding Chinese technology policy, with Lotus Ruan

NüVoices

Historian Adam Tooze on why China’s modern history should matter to Americans

Kaiser Kuo

The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 173

Kaiser Kuo