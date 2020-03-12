USCBC President Craig Allen on trade in a time of disruption

In a show taped live at the China-U.S. Summit at Duke University on February 29, Kaiser chats with Ambassador Craig Allen, the longtime Asia-based diplomat who now serves as president of the U.S.-China Business Council. Topics include the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on U.S. businesses with China exposure, the major issues plaguing American companies, the phase one trade deal inked in January, and more.

6:18: COVID-19 and decoupling

12:11: The role of business communities in the U.S.-China relationship

24:00: Where does Silicon Valley stand?

34:40: State-level sentiments outside the Beltway

Recommendations:

Craig: Capitalism, Alone: The Future of the System That Rules the World, by Branko Milanovic, and a report by BusinessEurope titled The EU and China – Addressing the systemic challenge.

Kaiser: Black Wave: Saudi Arabia, Iran, and the Forty-Year Rivalry That Unraveled Culture, Religion, and Collective Memory in the Middle East, by Kim Ghattas.