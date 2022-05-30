Vocab apps and learner engagement

Podcast

Play episode:

Kaiser Kuo
You Can Learn Chinese

Jared and John discuss a research paper on learner engagement with vocabulary apps. Whether you’re an independent learner or a teacher, there are plenty of surprises and takeaways!

Interview is with Jonathan Coveny, whose obsession with Chinese took him on a winding path of learning the language. Especially for all you study nerds out there, don’t miss this one. 

 Links from the episode:

Kaiser Kuo is co-founder of the Sinica Podcast and editor-at-large of SupChina. Read more

Twitter
Facebook

Suggested for you

China Stories

[Podcast] France’s Hong Kong: The leased territory of Guangzhouwan

James Carter
Sinica

Covering the U.S.-China relations beat with the FT’s Demetri Sevastopulo

Kaiser Kuo

Ultimate influencers: Frisbee sees boom thanks to Chinese KOLs

Mark Dreyer

[Podcast] The Yangzhou massacre of 1645

James Carter

Too much of a good thing? Connectivity and the age of “unpeace,” with the ECFR’s Mark Leonard

Kaiser Kuo

China’s F1 star Zhou Guanyu on Kobe, Netflix, and answering his critics

Mark Dreyer