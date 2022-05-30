Vocab apps and learner engagement

Jared and John discuss a research paper on learner engagement with vocabulary apps. Whether you’re an independent learner or a teacher, there are plenty of surprises and takeaways!
Interview is with Jonathan Coveny, whose obsession with Chinese took him on a winding path of learning the language. Especially for all you study nerds out there, don’t miss this one.
Links from the episode:
- Research Paper: Stimulating learner engagement in app-based L2 vocabulary self-study: Goals and feedback for effective L2 pedagogy by Xuehong (Stella) He, Shawn Loewen
- Episode 40 How to Set Goals for Learning Chinese
- Xiao Ming, Boy Sherlock | Breakthrough Graded Reader
- The Chinese Nickname for “Love, Death & Robots” | Sinosplice
- Stories from our Readers: From Flash Cards to Martial Arts -Jonathan’s Story | Mandarin Companion
- Episode 61 interview with Jonathan Becker | You Can Learn Chinese