Dr. Pamela Logan’s latest book, Compassion Mandala: The Odyssey of an American Charity in Contemporary Tibet, chronicles her experience founding and running Kham Aid Foundation in the eastern Tibetan Plateau from 1997 to 2011. After the foundation shut down, she returned to the U.S. and now works as an aeronautical engineer. In this conversation, Pamela and Cindy talk about the elements of the development mandalas (Pamela’s development ideology) — education, healthcare, poverty alleviation, and heritage preservation and conservation. They also discuss the importance and scarcity of education in Tibet, the plight and resilience of girls and women located there, and what it takes to sustain philanthropic efforts in the long run.
Walking through the development mandalas in the eastern Tibetan Plateau, with Pamela Logan
