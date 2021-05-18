What should be on the China-Africa environmental agenda?

Environmental issues once featured prominently on the China-Africa agenda, where leaders on both sides focused on the wildlife trade, conservation, and a wide range of sustainability issues. Not anymore.

Today, it’s all about access to COVID-19 vaccines, trade, and the U.S.-China face-off. African leaders, for their part, are not prioritizing critical environmental issues in talks with their Chinese counterparts. And, once again, it looks like sustainability will not be a key focus of the upcoming Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Summit, which is scheduled to take place in Senegal later this year.

That’s too bad, because there’s a lot to discuss. Two journalists, Zhang Zhizhu, a freelance environmental reporter in Beijing, and Terna Gyuse, a Cape Town–based contributing editor for the environmental news site Mongabay, join Eric and Cobus to discuss the top China-Africa environmental stories, and why they feel these issues should be on the FOCAC agenda.

Eric Olander is the Managing Editor of The China Africa Project. Cobus van Staden is currently the Senior China-Africa Researcher at the South African Institute of International Affairs. They both host The China in Africa Podcast, a member of the Sinica Podcast Network by SupChina.

