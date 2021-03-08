What’s in a Chinese surname?

Podcast

Play episode:

John Pasden and Jared Turner
You Can Learn Chinese

You probably know a bit about Chinese surnames, but in this episode you’ll learn how they relate to both Chinese culture and language acquisition, plus how they can even help you forge new relationships in Chinese. This guest interview is with Chris Marquis (of the China Corner Office podcast), a business professor from Cornell University, who has been using Chinese all across China for years as part of his research.

Links from the episode:

Thanks for listening to the podcast! Please write John and Jared a review on Apple Podcasts and they’ll give you a shout-out! They are also taking questions from listeners. If you have a question, reach them at feedback@mandarincompanion.com. Follow them on Facebook and catch their latest Chinese-learning memes on Instagram.

Because his tolerance for pain is so high, after learning Chinese, John went on to study linguistics at a graduate level entirely in Chinese. Today John is knee-deep in learning Chinese and since started Mandarin Companion, AllSet Learning, Sinosplice.com, the Chinese Grammar Wiki, and co-hosts the You Can Learn Chinese Podcast.

Jared learned Chinese on the streets of Shanghai after up and moving his family to China. He co-founded Mandarin Companion and is host of the You Can Learn Chinese podcast. He has started a number of businesses, got an MBA, published 17 books (and counting), and delivered 2 babies.

Suggested for you

Strangers in China

Kuang

Clay Baldo
NüVoices

Making journalism more inclusive, with Jin Ding

NüVoices

Getting Chinese politics wrong, with Jude Blanchette

Kaiser Kuo

The future of U.S.-China commercial relations in the Biden administration

Christopher Marquis

The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 151

Kaiser Kuo

#49 China’s New Year box office bonanza

Aladin Farré