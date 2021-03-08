What’s in a Chinese surname?

You probably know a bit about Chinese surnames, but in this episode you’ll learn how they relate to both Chinese culture and language acquisition, plus how they can even help you forge new relationships in Chinese. This guest interview is with Chris Marquis (of the China Corner Office podcast), a business professor from Cornell University, who has been using Chinese all across China for years as part of his research.
Links from the episode:
- The top 100 Chinese surnames (Sinosplice)
- Chinese surname (Wikipedia)
- Mapping China’s surnames 制图 “老百姓”
- Just Friends? / 我们是朋友吗？ (Mandarin Companion graded reader)
- China Corner Office (SupChina podcast)
- Chris Marquis
