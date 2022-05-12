What’s next for China’s sports industry amid Asian Games cancellation?

Mark Dreyer and Haig Balian
China Sports Insider Podcast

Mark escapes Beijing, leaving the ghost town that PEK airport has become (0:18), while the city of Beijing slips into a lockdown in all but name (2:03). China’s COVID policy has devastated the growth of sports at a time when it should be booming (3:00). The Asian Games are postponed – they simply don’t have the same political significance of the Olympics (4:45). Could they, or the twice-postponed World University Games, realistically be held next year, given the current restrictions (7:30)? Meanwhile, there’s some good news about China’s hockey teams: both the men’s and women’s teams have won promotion in their groups at the World Championships, keeping the majority of the “heritage players” who featured at the Olympics (9:13).

Our guest this week is Zhang Ting, a sports industry expert who spent a decade with sports recruitment firm SRi. (11:41) Now with UFC in Shanghai overseeing business development and sponsorship, Zhang discusses how China’s sports industry can emerge from COVID-19. Zero-COVID has meant incredible challenges domestically, but the fitness industry has provided something of a silver lining (12:50). There’s been a growth in Chinese fitness brands gaining in popularity, in parallel to the growth of the actual industry (15:00).

Zhang then talks about the rise of Chinese sportswear brands, how they’ve been successful, their different strategies, and why some are a real threat to Adidas and others (16:30). But she argues that only the Chinese brands with solid products and sound brand strategies will survive, and not because they have the cheapest products (18:15). Does the rise of new, niche sports present an opportunity for up-and-coming brands (19:23)? What about the positives for the sports industry due to the pandemic — such as the development of the domestic skiing industry — or are they outweighed by the negatives (21:45)?

Next, Zhang discusses her current role with the UFC and how she approaches sponsorship acquisition and monetizing the brand (25:00). She shares some of the challenges she’s faced in her role and explains how the UFC’s brand and the brands of individual fighters can be two very different things (26:03). Dealing with sponsors’ concerns can be a challenge, such as convincing them that the UFC is safe (29:37). She reveals the success she’s had with Chinese brands going global (31:36), and outlines what it takes to be a success in the sports industry (33:13). Finally, Zhang discusses some challenges specific to women in the sports industry in China, as well as some opportunities (36:20).

Make sure to tune in next week for a very special guest (42:53)!

Mark Dreyer is the author of Sporting Superpower: An Insider’s View on China’s Quest to Be the Best (Jan 2022). He hosts the China Sports Insider Podcast and runs the China Sports Insider website. He has worked for Sky Sports, Fox Sports, AP Sports and many others, and has covered major sporting events on five continents, including three Olympic Games. He has been based in China since 2007. Follow him @DreyerChina Read more

Haig Balian is a longtime Beijing resident. He is the producer of China Sports Insider, and hosts The Beijing Sessions podcast. Read more

