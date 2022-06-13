When the dictionary is wrong

What do you do when your dictionary says one thing but native speakers say it differently? John and Jared will talk about how to handle this and put it to use in your own studies.
Interview is with Ryan Alexander Holmes, an actor, popular TikTocker, and black Afro Asian American, or Blasian.
Links from the episode:
- Prescriptivism vs. Descriptivism | YouTube
- Pronunciation Variants | Chinese Pronunciation Wiki
- The Ransom of Red Chief | Level 1 Graded Reader
- Reading is the original SRS | Sinosplice
- Ryan Alexander Holmes | TikTok and Instagram