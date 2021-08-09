Why is Chinese so damn hard?

John and Jared are going to revisit and unpack this classic question posed by Dr. David Moser three decades ago and identify what is hard about Chinese, what is easier now, and whether Chinese really is harder than other languages.
The guest interview is with Sarah Kutulakos, a lifetime Chinese learner and the executive director at the Canada China Business Council.
