 Will China save the planet? A climatic conversation with NRDC's Barbara Finamore
Will China save the planet? A climatic conversation with NRDC’s Barbara Finamore

In a show taped in late February, Kaiser chats with Barbara Finamore, senior attorney and senior strategic director, Asia, for the Natural Resources Defense Council, who shares her perspective on China’s impressive progress in curbing greenhouse gas emissions, reducing the price of renewable energy, and producing electric vehicles. Tune in for a rare bit of optimism in these tough times!

6:05: How much China has invested in renewable infrastructure

14:48: The impetus behind Chinese environmental reform

28:59: The unsung heroes of China’s environmental movement

35:44: How jobs in clean energy can help revitalize an economy

45:23: Zero-emissions vehicles, and what the U.S. can learn

Recommendations:

Barbara: Subscribing to the China Dialogue newsletter, for updates on environmental news in China.

Kaiser: The Warmth of Other Suns: The Epic Story of America’s Great Migration, by Isabel Wilkerson.

StarTimes moves quickly to adapt to COVID-19 crisis in Africa Previous post
Kaiser Kuo

Kaiser Kuo is co-founder of the Sinica Podcast and editor-at-large of SupChina.

