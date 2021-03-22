Will Chinese become the next global language?

Podcast

Play episode:

John Pasden and Jared Turner
You Can Learn Chinese

Will Chinese one day unseat English to become the dominant language around the world? Jared and John discuss a paper by professor Jeffrey Gil, who predicts that one day it will. The guest interview is with Amani Core, who provides a philosophical perspective on how Chinese shapes our view of humanity.

Links from the episode:

Thanks for listening to the podcast! Please write John and Jared a review on Apple Podcasts and they’ll give you a shout-out! They are also taking questions from listeners. If you have a question, reach them at feedback@mandarincompanion.com. Follow them on Facebook and catch their latest Chinese-learning memes on Instagram.

Because his tolerance for pain is so high, after learning Chinese, John went on to study linguistics at a graduate level entirely in Chinese. Today John is knee-deep in learning Chinese and since started Mandarin Companion, AllSet Learning, Sinosplice.com, the Chinese Grammar Wiki, and co-hosts the You Can Learn Chinese Podcast.

Jared learned Chinese on the streets of Shanghai after up and moving his family to China. He co-founded Mandarin Companion and is host of the You Can Learn Chinese podcast. He has started a number of businesses, got an MBA, published 17 books (and counting), and delivered 2 babies.

Suggested for you

Sinica

The parallel world of Chinese tech, with Lillian Li

Kaiser Kuo
Middle Earth — China's cultural industry podcast

#50 Xiaohongshu

Aladin Farré

The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 153

Kaiser Kuo

The past, present, and future of green finance in China

Christopher Marquis

Cheng Lei: The detention and arrest of an Australian CGTN reporter

Kaiser Kuo

The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 152

Kaiser Kuo