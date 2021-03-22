Will Chinese become the next global language?

Will Chinese one day unseat English to become the dominant language around the world? Jared and John discuss a paper by professor Jeffrey Gil, who predicts that one day it will. The guest interview is with Amani Core, who provides a philosophical perspective on how Chinese shapes our view of humanity.
Links from the episode:
- “Chinese to rise as a global language,” by Jeffrey Gil
- These Violent Delights, by Chloe Gong
