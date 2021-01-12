Women in fintech, with Rita Liu

NüVoices
NüVoices

Rita Liu is a seasoned fintech executive who started her career at American Express, then spent nearly a decade at Alipay building its international business. During her time there, she formed partnerships across Russia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. She joined Mode Bank as chief commercial officer in London in March 2020.

In this conversation, Rita and NüVoices board member Chenni Xu talk about the “war stories” of the beginnings of Chinese fintech, the future of fintech, and money and gender representation in the industry.

Disclaimer: Views represented are the personal views of the host and interviewee.

Recommendations:

Rita: The Currency Cold War: Cash and Cryptography, Hash Rates and Hegemony, by David Birch, and The Bitcoin Standard: The Decentralized Alternative to Central Banking, by Saifedean Ammous.

Chenni: The works of Shirley Hazzard.

NüVoices is an international editorial collective gathering veteran and emerging writers, journalists, translators, and artists to celebrate and support the diverse creative work of self-identified women working on the subject of China.

