WTA ups the ante, crunch time for hockey, and a chat with NFL China’s Stephanie Hsiao

In this week’s episode, the WTA pulls out of China. What does this mean for the ATP, the IOC, and the Olympics? (00:48) Formula One’s chief says it’s “100% realistic” for a second China race to be added to the calendar. But when? And where? (5:38) and Mark shares some inside information about the Chinese men’s team ahead of the IIHF’s decision on Olympic participation. (9:12)
Our guest this week is Stephanie Hsiao. She’s NFL China’s marketing director. We touch on whether the NFL will play a meaningful game in China, (17:44) why it’s important to develop football in China at the grassroots level, (21:16) the competition with other sports for time and mindshare (26:50), Tom Brady’s Mandarin-language web series and its impact on other NFL players (28:59), amplifying the NFL’s message on Chinese social media (32:21), how ASU’s Jackson He has galvanized the Chinese public (34:20), how fans watch the NFL in China (37:13), developing an 800-word glossary of Chinese football terms (39:45), and plans for bringing NFL players to China post-Covid. (43:55)