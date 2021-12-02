WTA ups the ante, crunch time for hockey, and a chat with NFL China’s Stephanie Hsiao

Mark Dreyer and Haig Balian
China Sports Insider Podcast

In this week’s episode, the WTA pulls out of China. What does this mean for the ATP, the IOC, and the Olympics? (00:48) Formula One’s chief says it’s “100% realistic” for a second China race to be added to the calendar. But when? And where? (5:38) and Mark shares some inside information about the Chinese men’s team ahead of the IIHF’s decision on Olympic participation. (9:12)

Our guest this week is Stephanie Hsiao. She’s NFL China’s marketing director. We touch on whether the NFL will play a meaningful game in China, (17:44) why it’s important to develop football in China at the grassroots level, (21:16) the competition with other sports for time and mindshare (26:50), Tom Brady’s Mandarin-language web series and its impact on other NFL players (28:59), amplifying the NFL’s message on Chinese social media (32:21), how ASU’s Jackson He has galvanized the Chinese public (34:20), how fans watch the NFL in China (37:13), developing an 800-word glossary of Chinese football terms (39:45), and plans for bringing NFL players to China post-Covid. (43:55)

Mark Dreyer runs the China Sports Insider website, which features sports news and analysis related to China’s fast-growing sports industry. He has worked for Sky Sports, Fox Sports, AP Sports and many others, and has covered major sporting events on five continents, including three Olympic Games. He has been based in China since 2007. Follow him @DreyerChina Read more

Haig Balian is a longtime Beijing resident. He is the producer of China Sports Insider, and hosts The Beijing Sessions podcast.

