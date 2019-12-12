 Yangyang Cheng Live at NEXT China - SupChina
Yangyang Cheng Live at NEXT China

In a show taped in front of a live audience at SupChina’s NEXT China conference, Kaiser and Jeremy chatted with particle physicist Yangyang Cheng, one of the boldest new voices writing on science and contemporary China. Get to know the woman behind SupChina’s Science and China column.

2:38: A day in the life of a particle physicist

8:26: Scientific research and the state

15:15: The overlap between politics and science

24:28: Is technocracy problematic?

 

Recommendations:

 

Jeremy: A new podcast called You Can Learn Chinese, hosted by John Pasden and Jared Turner.

Yangyang: The author James Baldwin and his novels, as well as a collection of short films titled Ten Years, which depict a dystopian future for Hong Kong in the year 2025.

Kaiser: Middlemarch, by George Eliot.

Online discourse and censorship in China Previous post
Kaiser Kuo

Kaiser Kuo is co-founder of the Sinica Podcast and editor-at-large of SupChina.

