Zhou Guanyu debut revives 2022 Shanghai F1 hopes

On the show this week, Mark and Haig discuss Chinese motorsports driver Zhou Guanyu’s stunning F1 debut and the huge number of people in China who have been following him (2:13). Zhou’s likability will endear him to audiences both in China and abroad (2:56), but international commentators have had a hard time understanding that, in China, the family name comes first — something Zhou himself has requested (3:44). Elsewhere, there’s been a shake-up among the KRS Vanke Ray women’s ice hockey team in Russia, with several ins and out, plus an incredible winning streak despite a decimated team (5:04).
Next, we’re joined by Davide De Gobbi, an Italian who’s been a central figure in the world of Chinese motorsports for 15 years. What did he make of Zhou Guanyu’s debut F1 race (8:21)? And when did Zhou first come onto his radar (9:25)? Davide discusses how far Zhou can go and why he thinks the Shanghai native has the potential to be a top driver (11:15). Zhou Guanyu signed with Alfa Romeo last year Iis that a good fit (15:15)? Lots of critics said Zhou bought his seat on the F1 grid — but that’s not really true (16:07).
De Gobbi talks about the impact Zhou Guanyu’s success could have on motorsports in China, despite the country still missing a base of young drivers (18:50), before making a strong case for the Shanghai Grand Prix returning to the F1 calendar as soon as this year, given the removal of the Russian race (22:14). F1 execs have previously explored the possibility of a second GP in China — where might it be held and when (24:56)? De Gobbi discusses China’s current position on the motorsports development curve (27:28), explains why it might be a while before the next top driver comes along (32:10), describes how China’s esports culture could help discover a new generation of drivers (34:00), and tells us why he’s still optimistic about the future of motorsports in China, despite the challenges of the past few years (36:15).